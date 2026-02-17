Seattle Reign FC and Haitian Forward Nerilia Mondesir Exercise Mutual Option

Published on February 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that the club and forward Nerilia Mondesir have exercised the mutual option on her contract, keeping the Haitian international with the team through the 2027 NWSL season.

"Nerilia is a proven competitor who brings intensity, experience, and heart every time she steps on the field," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Exercising her option for 2027 reflects our belief in her impact and our commitment to building a strong, consistent core."

Mondesir originally signed with Reign FC during the middle of the 2024 season and has since made 30 regular-season appearances, including 13 starts, for the club. After joining Seattle during the summer transfer window, she featured in all 10 remaining regular-season matches and made history on October 18, 2024, scoring the game-winning goal in the club's final home match against the Houston Dash. The goal marked a milestone moment, as Mondesir became the first Haitian-born player to score in NWSL history.

In her first full season with the club in 2025, the 27-year-old set single-season career highs in appearances (20) and starts (11), continuing to provide pace, physicality and versatility across the front line.

"I'm grateful to continue my journey with this club and in this city," said Mondesir. "Seattle has pushed me to grow as a player and as a person, and I believe in what we're building together. I'm proud to represent this incredible club, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

A consistent contributor for the Haiti Women's National Team, Mondesir has served as a captain while representing her country at the highest level and remains one of the most accomplished players in Haitian women's soccer history. Most recently, she helped Haiti earn a 9-0 victory over Belize during the Concacaf W Qualifiers last November, scoring four goals, including a first-half hat trick.







