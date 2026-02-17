Bay FC Midfielder Claire Hutton Named to United States Women's National Team Roster for 2026 SheBelieves Cup

Published on February 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer announced today that Bay FC midfielder Claire Hutton has been named to United States Women's National Team roster for the upcoming 2026 SheBelieves Cup, scheduled for March 1 to March 7. The annual invitational tournament will welcome Argentina, Canada, and Colombia stateside for its eleventh edition with matches set to be played in Nashville, Tenn, Columbus, Ohio and Harrison, N.J.

Hutton's selection is her second by the U.S. in 2026 after joining Emma Hayes' squad for friendlies against Paraguay and Chile in January. She appeared in both matches during the January window, making history Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park by becoming the youngest player to ever captain the USWNT at just 20 years old. Hutton has earned 13 international caps since debuting at the senior level, scoring one goal vs. Canada July 2, 2025 in friendly action.

Hutton joined Bay FC last week in a historic transfer from the Kansas City Current. Heralded as one of the league's top young players, she was named to the 2025 NWSL Best XI First Team and earned a 2025 NWSL Midfielder of the Year nomination in her sophomore campaign. She is the third player to join the U.S. Women's National Team while active with Bay FC; defender Alyssa Malonson made her international debut in 2024 during the club's inaugural season, and goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz earned a pair of senior selections to Hayes squad alongside Hutton in December and January.

Currently ranked second in the world, the United States will open the tournament vs. Argentina March 1 at 2 p.m. PT in Nashville, before taking on northern rival Canada March 4 at 3:45 p.m. PT in Columbus, and Colombia March 7 at 12:30 p.m. PT in New Jersey. All matches at the tournament will broadcast live in the United States on truTV, HBO Max, Universo and Peacock, and all three U.S. games will be available on the radio in English on Westwood One and in Spanish on Futbol de Primera.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) - 2026 SheBelieves Cup

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 7), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 5), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 4)

DEFENDERS (9): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign FC; 6/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 71/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 50/2), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC; 6/0), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 10/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 113/2), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 5/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 3/0), Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit; 3/0)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG; 42/5), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 170/38), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 13/1), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; 1/0), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 116/27), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 13/5), Jaedyn Shaw (Gotham FC; 31/9), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 13/1)

FORWARDS (6): Maddie Dahlien (Seattle Reign FC; 2/0), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars FC; 2/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 49/13), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 14/6), Ally Sentnor (Kansas City Current; 15/6), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 26/3)







