Bay FC Announces Schedule Change for Road Trip to Seattle
Published on February 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In cooperation with the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the Seattle Reign, Bay FC has announced the match against the club's northern rival, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 12, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. PT. Broadcast coverage will remain on NWSL+.
The 2026 Bay FC schedule kicks off at PayPal Park Saturday, March 14 when the team welcomes expansion side Denver Summit FC to the Bay. Kickoff for the third season's home opener is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT. Season and Single game tickets are available at BayFC.com.
