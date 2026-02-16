Seattle Reign FC's Home Match against Bay FC Moved to September 12

Published on February 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC announced today that its home match against Bay FC at Lumen Field has been rescheduled from Friday, September 11 to Saturday, September 12, with kickoff set for 5:00 p.m. PT. Broadcast coverage will remain on NWSL+, the league's free digital streaming service available online and via the NWSL+ app on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku TV.

Designated as the club's Youth Match, the evening will continue to spotlight the next generation of players and fans. For additional information regarding Reign FC's 2026 NWSL schedule, please visit ReignFC.com/Schedule.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.