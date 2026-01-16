Seattle Reign FC Signs U-18 Goalkeeper Evan O'steen
Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the signing of goalkeeper Evan O'Steen through the 2026 NWSL season. At 17 years old, O'Steen becomes the youngest goalkeeper signing in club history, joining the Reign after training with the club early in the 2025 season and with Dallas Trinity FC of the Gainbridge Super League.
"We're pleased to welcome Evan O'Steen to Seattle," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Evan is an exceptional young talent who has already demonstrated composure and quality beyond her years. At Reign FC, we take pride in helping players develop and reach their potential, and we're excited to be part of Evan's journey as she continues to grow as both a goalkeeper and a professional."
One of the top young goalkeepers in the country, O'Steen brings experience at both the collegiate and international levels. She was part of Florida State University's 2025 National Championship team, gaining early exposure to championship-level environments, while making four appearances with two starts as a freshman.
At the international level, O'Steen has represented the U.S. U-17 Women's National Team, most recently competing in the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, where she recorded a shutout in the opening match against Ecuador. She also excelled during the 2024 U-17 World Cup, earning Golden Glove honors after recording four shutouts and was among 42 players selected for U.S. Soccer's inaugural Women's College Talent ID Camp last June.
"I'm honored to sign with Seattle Reign FC," said O'Steen. "Training with the club provided me with a clear sense of the standards and culture here, and I'm excited to continue learning and growing in this incredible environment."
A native of Grapevine, Texas, O'Steen developed with Solar SC, one of the nation's premier youth clubs, before progressing through the U.S. Soccer pathway.
O'Steen joins a Reign goalkeeping unit that includes veterans Claudia Dickey and Cassie Miller, along with Seattle homegrown Neeku Purcell, as the club continues to invest in both experience and emerging talent.
