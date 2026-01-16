NC Courage Re-Sign Forward Olivia Wingate to One-Year Deal
Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have re-signed forward Olivia Wingate to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract through the 2026 NWSL season, the club announced today.
The Courage selected Wingate sixth overall in the 2023 NWSL College Draft following a stellar career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Across her three seasons with the Courage, Wingate has made 26 regular-season appearances, scoring two goals and adding five assists. Her rookie contract expired following the 2025 season.
"I am thrilled to be returning for my fourth season in Courage Country. My first three seasons here were incredible, and I am so excited to see what we build this year. The fans here are fantastic and I can't wait to be back in front of them on the field in a few short months," Wingate said.
"Olivia has proven her talent and ability at this level when healthy. She's worked extremely hard to overcome injuries and circumstances beyond her control, and her demeanor over the last year proves her passion for this game and what it means to her. We can't wait to see her get back to contributing on the field and we're confident she'll return to the form that made her an up-and-coming star in this league," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.
Wingate has brought a spark off the bench during her time in Courage Country, with 24 of her 26 appearances coming as a substitute. Included in those substitute appearances is her memorable October 2024 goal against Angel City in the 90'+10' to preserve the Courage's lengthy home unbeaten streak.
Wingate scored 26 goals in 95 appearances across five seasons with Notre Dame, earning All-American honors in her final season with the Fighting Irish.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 16, 2026
- NC Courage Re-Sign Forward Olivia Wingate to One-Year Deal - North Carolina Courage
- Denver Summit FC Signs Colorado Product Jordan Nytes - Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Preseason Roster - San Diego Wave FC
- Orlando Pride Signs Seven Castain, Cara Martin and Nicole Payne to One-Year Contracts - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to New Contract - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Signs Free Agent Defender/Midfielder Kiki Pickett - San Diego Wave FC
- Angel City FC Announces 2026 Preseason Roster - Angel City FC
- Seattle Reign FC Signs U-18 Goalkeeper Evan O'steen - Seattle Reign FC
- All-American Forward Lardner Joins Racing on Multi-Year Contract - Racing Louisville FC
- Utah Royals FC Announces Coaching Updates Ahead of 2026 Season - Utah Royals FC
- Denver Summit FC Signs Collegiate Standout Natalie Means - Denver Summit FC
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Defender Elise Evans - Chicago Stars FC
- Gotham FC's Lavelle, Reale Earn 2025 U.S. Soccer Honors - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Brings in Texas Tech Assist Leader Blackburn on First Pro Contract - Racing Louisville FC
- Gotham FC Signs U.S. Youth International Goalkeeper Teagan Wy - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Boston Legacy FC Signs Major Back-Of-Kit Partnership with Voya Financial - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage Re-Sign Forward Olivia Wingate to One-Year Deal
- NC Courage Sign Goalkeeper Molly Pritchard Through 2027 NWSL Season
- NC Courage Sign Canadian Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan Through 2027
- Riley Jackson Called up by USWNT for January Friendlies
- NC Courage Receive $100,000 in Intraleague Transfer Funds from Bay FC for Defender Brooklyn Courtnall