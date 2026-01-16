San Diego Wave FC Signs Goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to New Contract

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to a new one-year contract through the 2026 season.

Media assets of DiDi Haračić can be found here. "We are excited that Didi is continuing with the Club for another season," said Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She has tremendous experience in the league, and her performance in 2025, including being named Best Goalkeeper at World Sevens, reinforces our belief that she will play an important role as we look ahead to the 2026 season."

Haračić made two starts for San Diego after signing with the Club ahead of the 2025 season. The Bosnia international has over a decade of experience in the NWSL, earning over 100 appearances since her debut in 2013. She joined the Club via free agency after previously spending three seasons with Angel City and ending her tenure with Los Angeles as the club's all-time leader in appearances (62), recording 11 shutouts and 206 saves.

Prior to her NWSL career, Haračić played collegiate soccer at Loyola University Maryland, where she was named the 2012 MAAC Goalkeeper of the Year. Internationally, she has earned nine caps for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

Transaction: San Diego Wave FC re-sign goalkeeper DiDi Haračić to a one-year contract through the 2026 season.

Name: DiDi Haračić

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-9

Date of Birth: April 12, 1991

Hometown: Sarajevo, Bosnia

Citizenship: Bosnia







