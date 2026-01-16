Denver Summit FC Signs Colorado Product Jordan Nytes

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Nytes, a Colorado product and decorated collegiate standout at the University of Colorado, ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 NWSL season.

Nytes arrives at Summit FC following one of the most accomplished collegiate goalkeeping careers in Colorado program history. A native of Aurora, Colorado, she earned First-Team All-American honors in 2025 after anchoring the Buffaloes' defense during a record-setting senior season.

Across her collegiate career, Nytes established herself as one of the nation's premier goalkeepers. She was named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year three times (2022, 2024, 2025), earned First Team All-Big 12 honors in each of those seasons, and was a 2025 MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist, recognizing her as one of the top players in the country. In 2024, she became the first goalkeeper in Colorado history to earn All-American status, setting the program record for consecutive shutout minutes at 583:33 and finishing seventh nationally with 11 clean sheets.

During her time at CU, Nytes posted 26 shutouts over three seasons, logged more than 5,700 minutes in goal, and consistently ranked among the national leaders in saves, save percentage, and clean sheets. In 2025, she recorded seven shutouts in 24 matches and earned First-Team All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 honors while helping guide the Buffaloes through their first season back in the Big 12 Conference.

"Jordan represents everything we want to build at Denver Summit FC," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "She's an elite goalkeeper, a proven leader, and a Colorado native who understands what soccer means to this community. Her success at Colorado and on the national stage makes her a cornerstone addition as we prepare for our inaugural season."

Internationally, Nytes has also been recognized at the national level, earning a call-up to the U.S. Under-20 Women's National Team training camp in January 2024.

Nytes has signed a one-year deal through the 2026 season with Denver Summit FC.

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: April 5, 2004

Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

College: University of Colorado

