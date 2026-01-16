San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Preseason Roster

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today the Club's 2026 preseason roster ahead of the team's first training session on Friday, Jan. 16. The Wave enters training camp with 27 players on the preseason roster.

Media assets for the 2026 season can be found here. Joining the Club for the upcoming campaign are five new players including Brazilian forward Ludmila, defender/midfielder Kiki Pickett, goalkeeper Leah Freeman, and former collegiate players Mimi Van Zanten and Lia Godfrey.

During the offseason, the Club signed midfielder Melanie Barcenas, goalkeeper DiDi Haračić, and defender Nya Harrison to new contracts.

As part of its preseason schedule, San Diego will compete for the third consecutive year in the Coachella Valley Invitational, set to take place Feb. 7-21 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. The Club will play on Sunday, Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. PT against Kansas City Current and complete the Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 12:00 p.m. PT against the newest NWSL club, Denver Summit.

San Diego Wave FC 2026 Training Camp Roster

as of Jan. 16, 2025

GOALKEEPERS (2): Leah Freeman, DiDi Haračić

DEFENDERS (10): Daniela Arias (INTL - Colombia), Trinity Armstrong (SEI), Jordan Brewster (NRI), Sintia Cabezas (LOAN), Nya Harrison, Molly McDougal (NRI), Kristen McNabb, Perle Morroni (INTL - France), Mimi Van Zanten, Kennedy Wesley

MIDFIELDERS (8): Kimmi Ascanio, Melanie Barcenas, Gia Corley, Kenza Dali (INTL - France), Laurina Fazer (INTL - France), Jordan Fusco (LOAN), Lia Godfrey, Kiki Pickett

FORWARDS (7): Trinity Byars, Delphine Cascarino (INTL - France, NYR), Dudinha (INTL - Brazil) Adriana Leon (INTL - Canada), Ludmila (INTL - Brazil, NYR), Kali Kniskern (NRI), Tatum Wynalda (NRI)

KEY:

INTL: International Player

SEI: Season Ending Injury

LOAN: On Loan

NRI: Non-Rostered Invitee

