Denver Summit FC Signs Collegiate Standout Natalie Means

Published on January 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of defender Natalie Means, a collegiate standout from Georgetown University, ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 NWSL season.

Means arrives in Denver following a decorated career with the Hoyas, where she established herself as one of the top performers in the Big East. During the 2025 season, Means earned unanimous First Team All-Big East, First Team All-Region, and Second Team Scholar All-American.

In her final collegiate season, Means appeared in and started all 23 matches, logging 1,848 minutes of action. She tallied ten goals and six assists for 26 points.

In 2024, Means appeared in and started all 21 matches, scoring five goals and seven assists. That year, she was named All-Big East First Team, United Soccer Coaches Third Team Scholar All-American, and All-Region Second Team. As a sophomore in 2023, Means started 19/21 games, recording five goals on 28 shots, while earning All-Big East First Team and All-Region Third Team. Her freshman year she started all 22 games and earned All-Big East Second Team and All-Big East Freshman Team.

"Natalie is a proven competitor who has consistently performed at a high level in one of the nation's strongest collegiate conferences," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her on-field production, work rate, and leadership, combined with her academic achievements, make her an excellent fit for our club as we continue building our inaugural roster."

Means has signed a two-year deal through the 2027 season with Denver Summit FC.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs defender Natalie Means

Name: Natalie Means

Position: Defender

Hometown: Lafayette, California

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: Georgetown University

Tickets for The Kickoff are available now at DenverSummitFC.com. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.