Denver Summit FC Defender Ayo Oke Called up to U.S. Women's National Team

Published on January 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that defender Ayo Oke has been called up to the U.S. Women's National Team January training camp, earning her first senior national team call-up. Oke replaces Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson, who has been ruled out due to illness.

Oke becomes the first player in Denver Summit FC history to earn a U.S. Women's National Team call-up, marking another milestone for the club ahead of its inaugural 2026 National Women's Soccer League season.

The U.S. will face Paraguay on Saturday, Jan. 24 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., followed by a match against Chile on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, Calif. The match against Paraguay will air on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, with Spanish coverage on Universo and Peacock, while the match against Chile will broadcast on TBS and HBO Max in English, and Universo and Peacock in Spanish.

Oke, 22, recently signed with Denver Summit FC ahead of the club's inaugural season, joining Summit FC via transfer from CF Pachuca Femenil of Liga MX Femenil. She signed a three-year contract through the 2028 season.

"Ayo's call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team is a proud moment for her and for our entire club," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "She has earned this opportunity through her consistency, competitiveness, and experience at the international level. To see her become the first Summit FC player called into the senior national team speaks to the standard we are building from day one."

Oke began her professional career in January 2025 with Pachuca, where she made 31 appearances across all competitions and helped the club win the 2025 Liga MX Femenil Clausura title, the first league championship in Pachuca's history. Pachuca also finished second in the regular season during the 2025 Apertura campaign.

Internationally, Oke has represented the United States at nearly every youth national team level, earning call-ups with the U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18, U-20, and U-23 programs. She was a member of the U.S. squad at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and helped the U.S. win the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. In 2025, Oke appeared in three U.S. U-23 camps and earned her first two caps with the U-23s in matches against Slovakia and England.

Prior to turning professional, Oke played collegiate soccer at UC Berkeley and UCLA. While at Cal, she earned All-Pacific Region First Team honors and tied for the Pac-12 lead in assists during the 2022 season. After transferring to UCLA, she started every match in 2023, earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors for a second consecutive year, and helped the Bruins record 11 shutouts

Oke enters camp as one of six uncapped players on the January USWNT roster and will look to make her senior national team debut during the upcoming friendlies.

