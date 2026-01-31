Denver Summit FC Signs Defender Eva Gaetino

Published on January 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of defender Eva Gaetino, adding a highly-regarded young center back with experience in France's Première Ligue and the UEFA Women's Champions League ahead of the club's inaugural NWSL season.

Gaetino joins Summit FC from Paris Saint-Germain, where she has competed against some of the top clubs in Europe and earned early professional success on one of the sport's biggest stages.

"Joining Denver Summit FC is an exciting next step for me," said Gaetino. "This club is building something special, and I'm honored to be part of it from the beginning. I'm looking forward to bringing my experience, competing at the highest level in the NWSL, and helping set the standard for this team."

Gaetino, 23, is regarded as one of the top young defensive talents in the game. She starred collegiately at Notre Dame, where she started 75 of 76 matches from 2020-2023 and established herself as one of the nation's most dominant defenders. She was named a first-team All-American and earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in both her junior and senior seasons, becoming only the second player in conference history to win the award in consecutive years.

In 2024, Gaetino signed professionally with Paris Saint-Germain, where she quickly became a regular contributor. She made her debut against Lyon and later scored in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals, becoming the youngest American to score in the knockout rounds of the competition at age 21. That season, she helped PSG lift the Coupe de France Féminine, earning her first professional trophy.

Gaetino has also represented the United States at multiple levels and earned her first senior national team appearance in October 2024, starting in a 3-0 victory over Argentina.

"Eva is a special talent who has competed at the highest levels of the game at a young age," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her experience in the Champions League, her success at Notre Dame, and her continued growth as a player make her an outstanding addition to our roster as we build toward our inaugural season."

Gaetino has signed a multi-year contract with Denver Summit FC through the 2028 season.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs defender Eva Gaetino to multi-year contract through the 2028 season.

Name: Eva Gaetino

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth: Dec. 17, 2002

Hometown: Dexter, Mich.

Citizenship: USA

Last Club: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

