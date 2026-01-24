U.S. Women's National Team to Play Japan at Dick's Sporting Goods Park During Denver Summit FC's Inaugural Season

Published on January 24, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - The U.S. Women's National Team will bring international soccer back to Colorado on Friday, April 17, when the United States faces longtime rival Japan at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park during the April FIFA window.

The Friday, April 17 match takes place during a milestone period for Denver Summit FC in its inaugural season, highlighted by the recent signing of U.S. captain Lindsey Heaps, a Golden, Colorado product who will join the club this summer.

The match is one of three consecutive USWNT games against Japan, all played at National Women's Soccer League venues across the country, and places Colorado at the center of the global women's game this spring. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT, with national broadcast coverage on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, and Universo and Peacock in Spanish.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, located in Commerce City, Colo., is home to the Colorado Rapids and has hosted numerous U.S. Men's and Women's National Team fixtures over the years. During the spring, Denver Summit FC will play select early-season National Women's Soccer League matches at the venue while construction is finalized on the club's Centennial Stadium.

The USWNT brings an 8-0-1 all-time record to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, a venue that has served as a regular stage for international competition since first hosting the team in 2008 and most recently welcomed the U.S. in a 4-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in June 2025.

Additionally, Summit FC defender Ayo Oke was recently named to the U.S. Women's National Team January roster for matches against Paraguay and Chile, earning her first senior national team call-up and becoming the first player in Denver Summit FC history to be selected to the senior national team.

Japan enters the series ranked eighth in the world and remains one of the United States' most storied rivals. The two nations have met in World Cup and Olympic finals and most recently faced off at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, continuing a rivalry that spans four decades.

Presales for the USWNT vs. Japan match will begin Monday, Jan. 26, with the public on-sale opening Thursday, Jan. 29. Additional ticketing information, including presale access for U.S. Soccer Insiders and Visa cardholders, is available at ussoccer.com.

Denver Summit FC will begin play in the National Women's Soccer League in March, bringing top domestic and international talent to Colorado and adding to the state's longstanding presence on the national and global women's soccer stage.

Tickets for The Kickoff are available now at DenverSummitFC.com. Fans can join Club 5280 today at DenverSummitFC.com. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







