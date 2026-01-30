Denver Summit FC Acquires Forward Natasha Flint on Loan from Tampa Bay Sun

Published on January 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that the club has acquired forward Natasha "Tash" Flint on loan from Tampa Bay Sun FC of the USL Gainbridge Super League through March, with an option to buy. As part of the transaction, Denver Summit FC has loaned forward Faith Webber to Tampa Bay for the remainder of the USL Gainbridge Super League season.

Flint brings proven goal-scoring experience and championship pedigree to Denver ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 NWSL campaign. She joins Summit FC after helping Tampa Bay capture the inaugural USL Gainbridge Super League Championship.

"Tash is a talented striker with a track record of scoring goals," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her success in both Europe and the USL is impressive. We look forward to adding her to our team as we prepare for our first NWSL season."

Flint joined the Tampa Bay Sun in June 2024 ahead of the USL Super League's inaugural campaign and quickly became a key contributor, helping the Sun to a title-winning season. She finished the season with 10 goals and earned All-League First Team honors for the 2024-25 season.

Prior to her success in the United States, Flint enjoyed a prolific career across England and Scotland, playing for top clubs including Manchester City, Leicester City, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, and Celtic FC. During her loan spell at Celtic in the second half of the 2023-24 season, she scored 11 goals in 14 league appearances and helped the club secure the Scottish Women's Premier League title. Flint was also part of Manchester City's 2014 FA Women's League Cup-winning squad under current Summit head coach Nick Cushing.

Summit FC has also loaned forward Faith Webber to Tampa Bay Sun FC through the end of the USL Gainbridge Super League season, providing her the opportunity to gain valuable professional match experience in a highly competitive environment.

Both players will remain under contract with their respective clubs for the duration of the loan.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC acquires Natasha Flint on loan through March with an option to buy; loans Faith Webber to Tampa Bay Sun FC through the end of the USL Super League season.

Name: Natasha Flint

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: Aug. 2, 1996

Hometown: Salford, Greater Manchester, England

Citizenship: England

Last Club: Tampa Bay Sun (USL Super League)

