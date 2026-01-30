Chicago Stars FC Places Natalia Kuikka on Season-Ending-Injury List
Published on January 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Chicago Stars FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the following health update on defender Natalia Kuikka:
Kuikka sustained a knee injury on the first day of Chicago Stars' preseason training January 20. After further medical evaluation, it was determined Kuikka tore her anterior cruciate ligament and would be placed on the season-ending-injury list.
The Chicago Stars will fully support Natalia as she recovers and look forward to her rejoining the team.
Check out the Chicago Stars FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2026
- Chicago Stars FC Places Natalia Kuikka on Season-Ending-Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- Denver Summit FC Acquires Forward Natasha Flint on Loan from Tampa Bay Sun - Denver Summit FC
- Orlando Pride Loan Goalkeeper McKinley Crone to Fort Lauderdale United FC - Orlando Pride
- San Diego Wave FC Transfers Defender Sintia Cabezas to Olympique de Marseille Féminin - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Stars FC Stories
- Chicago Stars FC Places Natalia Kuikka on Season-Ending-Injury List
- Chicago Stars FC's Mackenzie Wood Activated from 45-Day Injury List
- Chicago Stars FC Announce 2026 Preseason Roster
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Midfielder Emma Egizii
- Chicago Stars FC Signs Tessa Dellarose