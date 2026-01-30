Chicago Stars FC Places Natalia Kuikka on Season-Ending-Injury List

Published on January 30, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the following health update on defender Natalia Kuikka:

Kuikka sustained a knee injury on the first day of Chicago Stars' preseason training January 20. After further medical evaluation, it was determined Kuikka tore her anterior cruciate ligament and would be placed on the season-ending-injury list.

The Chicago Stars will fully support Natalia as she recovers and look forward to her rejoining the team.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.