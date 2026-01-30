Orlando Pride Loan Goalkeeper McKinley Crone to Fort Lauderdale United FC

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has loaned goalkeeper McKinley Crone to Fort Lauderdale United FC for the remainder of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season, the club announced today.

A native of Maitland, Fla., Crone first joined the Pride prior to the 2023 season as a National Team Replacement Player before returning to the club during the following preseason as a non-roster invitee and has been with the Pride since then. She has appeared in five matches across all competitions for Orlando, recording 14 saves in that span.

