Gotham FC Aims to Bounce Back against ASFAR in Third-Place Match

Published on January 31, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LONDON - Gotham FC will look to close out its FIFA Women's Champions Cup campaign on a positive note when it faces Moroccan side ASFAR in Sunday's third-place match.

Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. GMT (9:45 a.m. ET) at Arsenal Stadium, with the match streaming live and free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Gotham narrowly missed a spot in the final of the inaugural intercontinental competition on Wednesday, falling 1-0 to Corinthians despite controlling much of the match. Gotham outshot Corinthians 21-9 but was unable to convert its chances, as a late goal from Corinthians captain Gabi Zanotti proved decisive.

ASFAR also comes into Sunday's match following a semifinal loss, suffering a 6-0 defeat to European champions Arsenal on Wednesday. Trailing 3-0 within the opening 21 minutes, ASFAR struggled to generate sustained attacking pressure as Arsenal's quality dictated the contest.

Following Sunday's match, Gotham will break before resuming preseason preparations in mid-February ahead of the 2026 NWSL regular season.

Gotham FC will look to secure its first victory in FIFA Women's Champions Cup play on Sunday in just its second match of the tournament.

Gotham controlled possession in Wednesday's semifinal against Corinthians, holding 66% of the ball over the course of the match.

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw led all players in Wednesday's semifinal against Corinthians with five shots on goal.







