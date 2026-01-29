CBS Sports to Broadcast Gotham FC Third-Place Match at FIFA WCC

Published on January 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LONDON - Exclusive U.S. coverage of the third-place match and the final of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup on Sunday at Arsenal Stadium will be provided by CBS Sports, with both matches airing free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Gotham FC will face Moroccan side ASFAR in the third-place match. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. GMT (9:45 a.m. ET). The tournament final will be played later that evening between Arsenal and Corinthians.

Gotham will look to close out the inaugural tournament on a positive note after a 1-0 loss to Corinthians in Wednesday's semifinal. ASFAR, the African champions, fell 6-0 to European champions Arsenal in the other semifinal.

Following Sunday's match, Gotham will break before returning for preseason later in February as the club looks to defend its title and pursue a second consecutive NWSL championship.







