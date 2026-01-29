URFC Signs Haitian Midfielder Dayana Pierre-Louis Ahead of 2026 Season

January 29, 2026

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announced today the signing of Haitian midfielder Dayana Pierre-Louis to a three year contract through 2028 with an option for 2029 via transfer for an undisclosed fee from French Ligue 1 side, RC Lens pending receipt of her P-1 work visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

During the 2024-25 season, Pierre-Louis helped lift her squad to a second-place finish in the Seconde Ligue, earning RC Lens promotion to the top-tier Première Ligue. The successful season marked RC Lens's return to the top league for the first time in almost a decade. Since promotion, the midfielder has recorded 10 matches, eight of them starts, in the Première Ligue. Along with her success in France, Pierre-Louis also represents the Haitian Women's National Team.

Pierre-Louis started her international career with the Haitian U20 squad, most notably scoring four goals in the 2020 CONCACAF Women's U20 championship. Her first international cap for the senior team came on June 25th 2022 in a match against Costa Rica. Since then she has notched six national team appearances including playing a key role in helping the senior team secure qualification for its first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. While representing her country in the 2023 World Cup, she was the second youngest player on the Haitian squad. She started in each of Haiti's three group stage matches, facing off against finalists England as well as new Royals teammate Janni Thomsen with Denmark.

With the addition of Pierre-Louis in the midfield, fans can look forward to a dynamic player who is known for her physical presence on the pitch, with great stamina, strength and passing ability. The midfielder's over 70% passing completion rate led to multiple goal scoring opportunities last season from a deep position and her creativity on the field is expected to add a new dimension to the team's attacking play this season.

Bio

Hometown: Université Paris 8

Position: Midfielder

Pathway: Entered NWSL via Utah Royals three year contract in 2026

2025 SEASON STATISTICS

Matches Played: 10

Starts: 8

Minutes: 669

Assists: 3

Pass Completion: 72.7% (186/256)

Tackles: 27

Interceptions: 3







