Portland Thorns Sign Norwegian Youth International Cassandra Bogere

Published on January 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns have signed midfielder Cassandra Bogere via a transfer from Norway's SK Brann Kvinner for an undisclosed fee through the 2028 season with a 2029 club option, the Club announced today.

"Cassandra is an exciting and emerging young talent who fits the profile of player we're looking for as we continue preparations for the 2026 season," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "She is dynamic and disciplined in central midfield with an ability to contribute in and out of possession. With almost 100 professional appearances as a 20-year-old and meaningful experience on the pitch in a winning environment, we welcome Cassandra as a valuable addition to our roster."

The Norwegian youth international arrives in the Rose City after helping Brann lift the 2025 Toppserien title in November, scoring twice with 13 starts in 22 appearances last season in Norway's top-flight. She played in a combined five matches for Brann in qualifying rounds for both the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League and UEFA Women's Europa Cup. She registered three goals in 38 total games with Brann.

Bogere made her professional football debut when she was 16 with Toppserien's Røa IL (Oslo, Norway) and played 54 matches across all competitions for her hometown club, tallying one goal and nine assists.

Internationally, Bogere has made nine appearances for Norway's U-19 Women's National Team between UEFA qualifiers and exhibitions.

To start the 2026 preseason, the Thorns contracted roster currently features the following players:

Goalkeepers(3): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner

Defenders (9): Carolyn Calzada, Daiane (LOAN), Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL - SEI), Isabella Obaze (INTL), Jayden Perry, Reyna Reyes, M.A. Vignola

Midfielders (5): Cassandra Bogere (INTL), Deyna Castellanos, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Shae Harvey, Olivia Moultrie

Forwards (10): Mimi Alidou (INTL), Julie Dufour (INTL - SEI), Caiya Hanks (SEI), Valerin Loboa (INTL), Maddie Padelski, Alexa Spaanstra, Pietra Tordin, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver (SEI), Sophia Wilson (ML)

INTL - Player holds an international roster slot; LOAN - Player out on loan;

SEI - Season-Ending Injury ; ML - Maternity Leave

Additionally, the Thorns now have 10 trialists for the 2026 preseason:

Defenders (3): Laila Booker (NRI), Sydney Cheesman (NRI), Isabella Yakel (NRI)

Midfielders (4): Hayden Colson (NRI), Riley Gleason (NRI), Jennie Immethun (NRI), Renee Lyles (NRI)

Forwards (3): Mathilde Braithwaite (NRI), Farrah Walters (NRI), Tatum Wynalda (NRI)

NRI - Non-Roster Invitee







