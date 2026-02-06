Gotham FC's Nyamekye to Return to Fort Lauderdale United FC

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's Stella Nyamekye will return to Fort Lauderdale United FC until the end of the Gainbridge Super League season, the club announced Friday.

Gotham suspended the loan of Nyamekye, 20, in order to invite her to pre-tournament training ahead of the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup in January.

The midfielder was loaned to FTL United FC last year, ahead of Fort Lauderdale's 2025-26 season. Nyamekye recorded a goal and two assists in 14 appearances with FTL UTD.

Nyamekye first joined Gotham ahead of the 2025 season. She made two appearances in NWSL play last year, totaling 24 minutes.







