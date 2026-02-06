Gotham FC's Nyamekye to Return to Fort Lauderdale United FC
Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's Stella Nyamekye will return to Fort Lauderdale United FC until the end of the Gainbridge Super League season, the club announced Friday.
Gotham suspended the loan of Nyamekye, 20, in order to invite her to pre-tournament training ahead of the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup in January.
The midfielder was loaned to FTL United FC last year, ahead of Fort Lauderdale's 2025-26 season. Nyamekye recorded a goal and two assists in 14 appearances with FTL UTD.
Nyamekye first joined Gotham ahead of the 2025 season. She made two appearances in NWSL play last year, totaling 24 minutes.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2026
- Gotham FC's Nyamekye to Return to Fort Lauderdale United FC - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC's Match against Houston Moves to ESPN App - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Portland Thorns 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Portland Thorns FC
- Michelin Star Chef to Open New Restaurant at Current Landing - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC 2026 Season Single Match Tickets on Sale Now - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Chicago Stars FC Release Full Preseason Match Schedule - Chicago Stars FC
- Boston Legacy FC Announces 2026 Preseason Scrimmages - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC's Nyamekye to Return to Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Gotham FC's Match against Houston Moves to ESPN App
- Gotham FC 2026 Season Single Match Tickets on Sale Now
- Gotham FC Publishes Inaugural Community Impact Report
- Gotham FC Loans Ademiluyi to Ipswich Town FC