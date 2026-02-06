Portland Thorns 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns single game tickets for the 2026 season, presented by Toyota, are on sale now at thorns.com/tickets, the Club announced today.

Seventeen  home matches at Providence Park this season will offer fans  exciting opportunities to  cheer on the Portland Thorns, with fans getting their first opportunity to see the 2026 squad on Friday, March 6  for its  upcoming  preseason match (opponent TBD). A to-be-determined June friendly during the NWSL Break will also take place between Portland's 15 regular season matches at Providence Park.

The Thorns open the 2026 NWSL season against rival Seattle Reign FC for Opening Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m. PT. The Thorns plan to go Dark Mode for Opening Night and fans are encouraged to wear black to help create a unified, high-energy environment against Seattle. To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns schedule, visit thorns.com/schedule.

Thorns fans in attendance for 2026 matches can also enjoy several popular activations and themed matches that celebrate the wonderful and diverse communities that make up the city of Portland, including the annual Pride Celebration and MOMVP Match, as well as a special 100th Year celebration of Providence Park.

Portland Thorns partners First Tech Federal Credit Union, Coca-Cola, Hampton Lumber, Alaska Airlines, Toyota, Tillamook, and KeyBank will sponsor various themed matches throughout the season to provide fans with memorable in-match experiences to enjoy alongside the match.

To view the full 2026 Portland Thorns Promotional Schedule and its corresponding partners, visit thorns.com/theme-night-calendar.

Fans considering Thorns Annual Memberships for the 2026 NWSL season are encouraged to call the ticket office at 503.509.5555, email ticketsales@thorns.com or visit thorns.com/tickets for more information.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.