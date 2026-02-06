Gotham FC's Match against Houston Moves to ESPN App
Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's match against the Houston Dash on Sunday, May 31, originally scheduled for broadcast on NWSL+, will now stream exclusively on the ESPN App.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.
