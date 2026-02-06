Gotham FC's Match against Houston Moves to ESPN App

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC's match against the Houston Dash on Sunday, May 31, originally scheduled for broadcast on NWSL+, will now stream exclusively on the ESPN App.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.