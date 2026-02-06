Chicago Stars FC Release Full Preseason Match Schedule

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today released the team's full preseason match schedule. The Star's list of opponents is headlined by Chicago's first match up against expansion side, Boston Legacy FC, which will take place in Spain during the team's preseason trip, presented by Gallagher, and marking the first time two National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) teams play against each other internationally.

The Chicago Stars, who traveled to Murcia, Spain this past weekend, will take on Danish side, HB Køge, Friday, February 6. Køge has three Danish championships and has appeared in the UEFA Women's Champions League tournament three times (2021-2023). The team finished sixth on the A-League table and are led by former NWSL player, Nadia Nadim, in goals scored (11). February 11 the Chicago Stars will take on Spanish side, Alhama CF. Alhama plays in Liga F, the top women's league in Spain, and currently sits in 15th place with nine points on the season.

The NWSL's inaugural season was held in 2013 and featured clubs from both Boston and Chicago. Now, as the latest example of the league's growth and the continued investment in the Stars and the players, Boston and Chicago will make history again as the first two NWSL teams to face off against each other outside the United States on February 15. The Stars last faced a Boston team (the Boston Breakers) in 2017 and tied both matches during the regular season. While Boston Legacy is new to the league, their roster features players familiar to the Chicago Stars including former Stars players Bianca St-Georges and Ella Stevens, and veteran NWSL players Casey Murphy, Barbara Olivieri, Nichelle Prince and Chloe Ricketts.

Following the Chicago Stars' return from the team's preseason camp in Spain, presented by Gallagher, the team will face two more opponents in friendly matches. On February 28, the Stars will travel to Purdue University to face Lexington Sporting Club of the USL Super League. Lexington is currently in second place in the USL Super League and is the home of former Stars players Catherine Barry and Sarah Griffith. The Stars will play their final match of the preseason against NWSL rival, Racing Louisville FC March 7, and also taking place at Purdue University. With a slate of matches featuring teams from Denmark, Spain, the NWSL and the USL Super League, gives the Chicago Stars the opportunity to play teams with different tactical ideologies and help prepare the team for the differing types of teams and tactics they will face during the NWSL season.

One week after the team's final preseason match, the Chicago Stars will head to Los Angeles to face Angel City FC in the season opener March 15. Following that match the Stars will return to Chicago to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium to take on the 2025 NWSL Shield winners, the Kansas City Current, March 22 at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can still secure Season Ticket Memberships to join the Stars in their inaugural season in Evanston, IL or purchase single-match or flex pack tickets all at chicagostars.com/tickets.







