Chicago Stars FC Teams up with LaCroix

Published on February 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced a new multiyear partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) to become the official sparkling water partner of Chicago Stars FC. As part of the partnership, LaCroix will be prominently featured on the back of the team's training kits beginning in 2026.

"LaCroix is an ardent supporter of women's sports, and we are thrilled to have them join our team," said Sara Arnold, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Chicago Stars. "To have the support of LaCroix, a marquee brand, is the latest example of the growth of the Chicago Stars, and women's sports. Through this partnership we hope to continue elevating the club, our players and give back to our community."

A LaCroix spokesperson added, "This new alliance with the Chicago Stars underscores LaCroix's commitment to healthy living and activities that promote youth and women's sports. LaCroix has deep Midwestern roots, and Chicago has been a loyal and important market for LaCroix for decades. We look forward to connecting with the Chicago Stars players and fans."

This overarching partnership between the Chicago Stars and LaCroix reaffirms the leading sparkling water brand's steadfast commitment to supporting women's sports. LaCroix will receive prominent brand visibility on the Chicago Stars' training tops and during matchday through a fan-engaging T-shirt toss. LaCroix's partnership with the Chicago Stars extends to support the club's community initiatives, helping bring the game of soccer to underserved communities across the Chicagoland area with the goal of increasing participation in sports specifically among girls and young women.

LaCroix is the first new partner to join and support the Chicago Stars' transition to the club's new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. LaCroix will enhance the matchday experience at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium by partnering with the Stars to host a special theme night, offering a co-branded giveaway and organizing regular fan-engagement activities throughout 2026.

