Utah Royals FC Signs 2025 NCAA National Champion Kameron Simmonds

Published on February 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of former Florida State University defender Kameron Simmonds to a two-year contract through 2027.

Simmonds began her college soccer career at the University of Tennessee in 2022, as a freshman making two TopDrawerSoccer 100 Best Freshman lists and scoring four goals in 16 appearances. She then transferred to Florida State University her junior year appearing in all 21 games with five season goals and two assists. Her senior year at FSU she started in 17 of 21 games, accumulating 1021 minutes of playing time en route to winning the 2025 National Championship with the Seminoles.

Simmonds got her first taste of international competition with the Jamaican U-17 and U-20 national teams. At the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship she scored two goals, helping them secure a 3-0 win over Cuba. In September 2022, Simmonds made her senior debut against South Korea, and also made history as the third generation of her family to represent Jamaica, following in her father Greg Simmonds' and grandfather Patrick Simmonds' footsteps.

In 2023, she netted her first goals for the senior Women's Jamaican National team against the Czech Republic at the 2023 Cup of Nations, with her team finishing fourth place. Simmonds was also included in the final Jamaica squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and made her World Cup debut in the second group game. The Jamaican squad became the first Caribbean nation to advance to the Round of 16, with Simmonds playing in two matches, logging 18 minutes in total.

Simmonds primarily plays as a defender, and is known for her goal-scoring ability, speed, and adaptability. She is a versatile player, comfortable taking on different roles to contribute to her team, which will make her a strong asset for the Utah Royals in upcoming seasons.

Hometown: Midlothian, Virginia

Position: Forward

Accolades: TopDrawerSoccer Midseason Freshman Top 100 - #74 (2022); TopDrawerSoccer Postseason Freshman Top 100 - #89 (2022); FIFA Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - Jamaica (2023); SEC Preseason Watch List (2023); SEC Offensive Player of the Week (8/21/23); ACC Tournament Champion (2024); NCAA National Champion (2025).

Pathway: Played for University of Tennessee 2022-2023 ... transferred to Florida State University for 2024-2025 ... signed with Utah Royals; two-year deal through 2027.







