Angel City Football Club Celebrates 3-Year Park and Rec Extension

LOS ANGELES - Today City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks Department (RAP) commissioners officially approved the three-year extension of the groundbreaking partnership between Angel City Football Club (ACFC) and RAP, reaffirming a shared commitment to equity, access, and opportunity in youth sports across the city of Los Angeles.

The renewed agreement includes a $3 million investment that will provide low or no-cost soccer programming to more than 45,000 girls and gender-expansive youth throughout Los Angeles, removing financial barriers and expanding pathways to play in communities historically underserved by youth sports resources. Recognizing the importance of players seeing themselves represented in their coaches, the agreement also funds the growth of a female and gender expansive coach pipeline through the ACFC Coach Network. The Network offers members access to free coach licensing, networking events, and paid coaching opportunities.

The partnership was highlighted during Mayor Karen Bass's State of the City address on Monday, where Angel City CEO and Co-Founder Julie Uhrman formally introduced Mayor Bass, underscoring the alignment between city leadership and Angel City's mission-driven model.

Following the address, youth participants from the program took part in a special on-field clinic led by the entire Angel City Football Club roster. Players coached, mentored, and interacted directly with youth athletes, creating a memorable experience that emphasized representation, inspiration, and access to professional role models. Additionally ACFC coaches hosted a panel for members of the ACFC Coaches Network and operations and performance staff packed cold weather kits for the Downtown Women's Shelter.

Julie Uhrman [at the Mayor's State of the City Address], CEO and Co-Founder of Angel City FC

"We believe Los Angeles is the best sports city in the world not just because of the championships we celebrate, but because of the communities we build, the kids we invest in, and the values we put on display when the world is watching.

"Extending our partnership with Rec and Parks is a commitment to being part of that story, season after season, neighborhood after neighborhood, as this city steps onto the global stage.

"Through this extension, Angel City Football Club and recreational parks will deepen and expand our portfolio of initiatives designed to remove barriers to soccer, from recreational leagues in neighborhood parks to leadership academy for our teens, to competitive club play, to clinics, camps, and a growing network of coaches who reflect the diversity and brilliance of this city."

Mayor Karen Bass, City of Los Angeles

"Every child deserves the chance to step onto the field, play and find their confidence. This partnership with ACFC is an extraordinary step toward ensuring that our youth across Los Angeles have an opportunity to be involved, especially those who have been historically underserved. I want to thank Julie and ACFC for their continued service to bettering Los Angeles."

Chinyere Stoneham, Assistant General Manager Recreational Services Branch, LA Recreation and Parks

"We could not be more excited to join forces with such an amazing organization that embodies the spirit of change as Angel City Football Club. The collaboration is about so much more than the game. It is about commitment to gender equity, breaking barriers and inspiring the next generation of athletes.

"Angel City's dedication and partnership is invaluable and together we are ready to make a lasting impact in this community."

Chris Fajardo, VP of Community, Angel City FC

"It is no small thing to invite a soccer club to come in and be a part of this incredible programming. It's not just about play, which is important, but it is about the entire ecosystem. The fields, education, and all of the things to support players on and off the field. It is also about the coaches who make sure players have a fun time, but are also building skills.

"It is so important to have our players interact with the kids. These are their role models and to have them step in and engage with them one-on-one is incredible. The idea of 'if you can see it, you can be it' is great, but the best way to do that is seeing them up close, and that is what we are providing today."

Sarah Gorden, Team Captain, Angel City FC

"I think it is so important to get the girls to believe in themselves and build confidence. Seeing their faces and seeing them wear our jerseys is so special. This is definitely not something I had access to growing up and it is so valuable and we are proud to play for a team that invests in our community in this way."

Riley Tiernan, Forward, Angel City FC

"Seeing how excited the kids were to see us is what we play for. It was cool to see all of the different ages and to play with them and see so many of them. Their goal is to get to where we are, which is super meaningful to us."

Nealy Martin, Midfielder, Angel City FC

"It gives us good perspective to remind us that there is joy in this game. We are in the same environment every day working hard and then to go out and see their faces, and get to spend time with them really shows that soccer truly brings people joy."

Kennedy Fuller, Midfielder, Angel City FC

"I think for me it was fun because as a young player, you have a different connection with them. You are still trying to find yourself and I think a lot of the girls are trying to find themselves and I found myself through soccer. The game is supposed to be fun and I think they had a lot of fun out there with us."







