San Diego Wave FC Announces 2026 Theme Nights and Single Match Tickets on Sale

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today single-game ticket sales will go on sale today, February 5, and the Club's theme nights for home matches during the 2026 NWSL regular season. The Club's 2026 calendar features nine theme nights, including an all new Kids Night, alongside the Wave's annual Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente, Pride Night, and Fan Appreciation, presented by PNC Bank.

Single match tickets will go on sale today via presale beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT and go on sale to the general public at 11:00 a.m. PT.

In addition, the Club has launched a new monthly promotional series in celebration of the Wave's fifth season. On the fifth of every month throughout the year, Wave FC will unveil limited-time, limited-quantity offers designed to reward fans and drive momentum toward matchday.

To kick off the new promotion, fans can access an exclusive, ultra-limited $5 ticket offer, available for the first time in Club history and redeemable only through this dedicated link. Quantities are extremely limited and will not be available through standard ticketing channels.

In addition, it's time for fans to gear up for the Home Opener with a special fifth-season merchandise drop: a Wave FC Blind Box featuring five items for $50, with a retail value exceeding $130. Blind Boxes are available while supplies last and offer fans a surprise mix of Wave FC gear ahead of the season.

2026 Theme Nights Calendar Breakdown

The 2026 Theme Night Calendar kicks off on Saturday, March 14 with the Club's Home Opener. Tickets for the match go on sale today, January 26, beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT. As the Club celebrates the start to the fifth season, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a special Fifth Season Rally Towel.

Next up for theme nights, bring the whole family out for an unforgettable day of fun, festivities and fútbol with the first-ever Kids Night on Sunday, May 3. With a 4:00 p.m. PT kickoff time against Northern California rival Bay FC, Kids Day will be family-friendly and centered around our youngest supporters.

The Club will host the annual AANHPI Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, on Friday, May 15 against the Washington Spirit at 7:00 p.m. PT. As part of the celebration, which include cultural festivities from the AANHPI community here in San Diego, a limited quantity of Wave FC Aloha shirts will be given away to fans as they enter Snapdragon Stadium.

Following a month-long break due to the FIFA World Cup, San Diego will host Angel City in Rivalry Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente. One of the most anticipated matches of the year, the Wave will host the rivals from up the I-5 on Saturday, July 11 at 5:45 p.m. PT. A limited number of beach towels, inspired by the Wave's 2026 jersey, will be the gate giveaway for the night, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. The Club's annual Pride Night, an evening of celebrating diversity, inclusion and unity in our community, will take place on Sunday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. PT against Seattle Reign.

A month later, Wave FC will celebrate the people who make San Diego and Snapdragon Stadium one of the best in the world, as the Club will be hosting Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PNC Bank, on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 p.m. PT. Fans will be lined up early, as the most anticipated giveaway in all San Diego returns, this year with the Club designing an exclusive Surf Shirt inspired by the San Diego Wave branding.

To start the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Wave will host Noche Latina, presented by Jameson Irish Whiskey on Saturday, Sept. 12 when San Diego hosts the North Carolina Courage at 3:30 p.m. PT. The match will celebrate Hispanic culture and traditions, recognizing the impact of the Hispanic community in San Diego and the game of fútbol.

As the Club celebrates the final home match of the season, the Wave will be honoring our nation's brave military personnel and showing appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of our service members during Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4:00 p.m. PT.

In addition to the above Theme Nights, the Wave will be announcing promotional ticket packages. Information on these matches and packages will be released at a later date.

2026 Theme Nights

Home Opener - March 14 vs. Houston Dash at 5:45 p.m. PT

Kids Night - May 3 vs. Bay FC at 4:00 p.m. PT

AANHPI Night - May 15 vs. Washington Spirit at 7:00 p.m. PT

Rivalry Night - July 11 vs. Angel City FC at 5:45 p.m. PT

Pride Night - July 26 vs. Seattle Reign at 2:00 p.m. PT

Fan Appreciation Night - August 28 vs. Racing Louisville at 7:00 p.m. PT

Noche Latina - September 12 vs. North Carolina Courage at 3:30 p.m. PT

Military Appreciation Night - October 25 vs. Boston Legacy at 4:00 p.m. PT

San Diego's schedule can be found here. The Wave also launched the Club's half and mini plans last week, which includes the all-new flex plan that includes ten tickets to the matches of your choice.







