Kansas City Current to Host Teal Rising Week Presented by Visit Missouri in April

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current is set to host the inaugural Teal Rising Week presented by Visit Missouri from April 8-15, the club announced Thursday. Designed to celebrate global women's soccer, Teal Rising Week features a collection of professional, international and youth talent with elite matches, tournaments, a skills challenge, education sessions and more - right in the Heartland.

"Teal Rising Week is one of the greatest collections of pro, youth and international women's soccer ever assembled, and there's no better place for this remarkable event than Kansas City," said KC Current general manager Ryan Dell. "The programming embodies everything the KC Current is passionate about: world-class soccer, development at the grassroots level, expanding our global reach and an unwavering pride for our city - all in pursuit of continuing to raise the bar of what's possible in this sport. We are thrilled to welcome these incredible clubs, players and fans to Kansas City to showcase the best of what the Current has to offer and celebrate women's soccer together."

TEAL RISING CUP, PRES. BY VISIT MISSOURI

Building off the successful first edition of the event last summer, the 2026 Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri will take place at CPKC Stadium - the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional sports team - on April 9 and 12 with doubleheaders on both matchdays. The four-team tournament includes reigning National Women's Soccer League Shield winner Kansas City Current, Mexican side Club América from Liga MX Femenil as well as Brazil Serie A clubs Corinthians SC and SE Palmeiras.

The event kicks off Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m. CT when Club América takes on Palmeiras in the opening match. The KC Current then faces Corinthians SC at approximately 8 p.m. CT in match two. Action resumes at CPKC Stadium on Sunday, April 12, with the third-place game starting at 5 p.m. CT. The Teal Rising Cup champion will be determined in a battle between the winners of match one and match two at approximately 8 p.m. CT.

Teal Rising Cup tickets and parking presale for Season Ticket Members and Current Club will begin Thursday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. CT. Tickets and parking will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 6, at noon CT and can be purchased HERE.

Tickets for the Teal Rising Cup will be sold as a doubleheader. Fans will have access to both matches if a ticket is purchased for a specific day: Match 1 and Match 2 tickets are included for April 9, and Match 3 and Match 4 tickets are included for April 12.

Additionally, individuals who purchase Teal Rising Cup tickets will receive an offer via email to claim a free ticket to both U.S U-20 Women's National Team matches against the Brazil U-20 Women's National Team on Saturday, April 11, at CPKC Stadium and Wednesday, April 15, at Riverside Stadium. Times for both U-20 matches are still to be determined.

Broadcast information for the 2026 Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 edition of the Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri follows the successful inaugural event in July 2025 - which also featured the KC Current, Corinthians SC and SE Palmeiras - that generated a global viewership of over one million people along with 1.5 billion social impressions. The Current topped Corinthians, 2-1, to claim the trophy after an assist from forward Michelle Cooper set up fellow forward Mary Long who scored the game-winning goal.

TEAL RISING SKILLS CHALLENGE, PRES. BY VISIT MISSOURI

The inaugural Teal Rising Skills Challenge presented by Visit Missouri is set to take place at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, April 10, on Turf 1 at the Kansas City Current Sports Complex behind The University of Kansas Health System Training Center. This spirited, fun and competitive event will include a crossbar challenge, first-touch challenge, shooting competition and a Teqball challenge. Participants will be a mix of professional and youth players from all participating pro clubs and academies with a professional player and a youth player paired together as one team.

The Teal Rising Skills Challenge presented by Visit Missouri is free and open to the public.

TEAL RISING FUTURES CUP, PRES. BY VISIT MISSOURI

The first-ever Teal Rising Futures Cup presented by Visit Missouri will be held April 10-12 at the Kansas City Current Sports Complex, the turf fields behind The University of Kansas Health System Training Center. The Futures Cup will encompass 32 total teams across four age groups - Under-9, U-10, U-11 and U-12 - from the following 10 regional clubs: Kansas City Athletics, Edmond Soccer Club, Kansas City Legends, North OKC Soccer Club, Kansas City Surf, St. Louis Scott Gallagher, Oklahoma Energy, FC Wichita, Sporting Blue Valley and FC Tulsa.

The 2026 Teal Rising Futures Cup presented by Visit Missouri will be free and open to the public. More information about the event, including the complete schedule of matches, can be found HERE.

Three Teal Rising Alliance member clubs in KC Athletics, KC Legends and KC Surf will be participating in the Teal Rising Futures Cup presented by Visit Missouri along with national Alliance member St. Louis Scott Gallagher. The Teal Rising Alliance creates a clear player pathway from academies around the country to professional opportunities with the KC Current organization. More information about the Alliance can be found HERE.

TEAL RISING PANELS, PRES. BY VISIT MISSOURI

Coach and player panels exclusively for participating teams and athletes will take place during Teal Rising Week presented by Visit Missouri. Guided by the philosophy that empowered coaches improve player environments which in turn strengthens soccer globally, members from the KC Current, Club América, Corinthians SC and Palmeiras technical staffs will host a Coaches Panel on Friday, April 10, for those coaching in the Teal Rising Futures Cup. During the Players Panel, select players from the four Teal Rising Cup clubs will share their soccer journeys, offer insights, provide advice and answer questions from younger players partaking in Teal Rising Week events. The Players Panel will be held Saturday, April 11, prior to the U-20 National Team match between the United States and Brazil at CPKC Stadium.

U.S. U-20 WNT VS. BRAZIL WNT U-20 INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES

The top under-20 talent comprising the U-20 National Teams from the United States and Brazil will travel to Kansas City for a pair of international friendlies which coincide with Teal Rising Week. The first U-20 game will take place Saturday, April 11, at CPKC Stadium and the second will be at Riverside Stadium on Wednesday, April 15. Kickoff times and streaming information for both U-20 matches are still to be determined.

Tickets for the U-20 matches will be available for Season Ticket Members and Current Club beginning Thursday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for the U-20 matches will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 6, at noon CT and can be purchased HERE.

Individuals who purchase Teal Rising Cup tickets will receive an offer via email to claim a free ticket to both U-20 matches. Teal Rising Cup tickets will be available to the general public HERE starting Friday, Feb. 6, at noon CT.

SCHEDULE FOR TEAL RISING WEEK, PRES. BY VISIT MISSOURI

Below is the schedule for the 2026 Teal Rising Week presented by Visit Missouri. Times are subject to change.

Thursday, April 9

Teal Rising Cup - Club América vs. SE Palmeiras - 5 p.m. CT

Teal Rising Cup - Kansas City Current vs. Corinthians SC - 8 p.m. CT

Friday, April 10

Teal Rising Skills Challenge - 6:30 p.m. CT

Coaches Panel (for participating coaches)

Teal Rising Futures Cup - Starts at 4 p.m. CT

Saturday, April 11

Teal Rising Futures Cup - Starts at 9 a.m. CT

Players Panel (for participating players)

U.S. U-20 WNT vs. Brazil U-20 WNT - TBD

Sunday, April 12

Teal Rising Futures Cup - Starts at 9 a.m. CT

Teal Rising Cup - Match 1 Loser vs. Match 2 Loser - 5 p.m. CT

Teal Rising Cup - Match 1 Winner vs. Match 2 Winner - 8 p.m. CT

Wednesday, April 15

U.S. U-20 WNT vs. Brazil U-20 WNT - TBD







