Kansas City Current, Midfielder Bayley Feist Agree to Contract Extension Through 2026

Published on February 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has re-signed midfielder Bayley Feist to a one-year contract, the club announced Tuesday. Feist, who joined the Current in January 2024, will remain in Kansas City through the 2026 season. She has joined the team for preseason training in California.

"We're excited to have Bayley continue her career here in Kansas City," said general manager Ryan Dell. "Her positive presence on the pitch and in the locker room has made her a valuable addition to our club. We're ready to get this season started, and glad that Bayley will keep being part of what we're building."

In her debut season with the Current in 2024, Feist scored her first goal for the club in a 5-2 victory over Bay FC on April 20 and played a key role in Kansas City's triumph in the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup. She appeared in nine regular season matches for the Current in 2025 with five starts, also dishing out two assists as the team won the Teal Rising Cup. Feist helped the Current win the 2025 NWSL Shield while setting league records for points (65), wins (21) and consecutive wins (9), among others.

"I've grown so much over the past two years with this club, both on and off the field, and I'm excited to continue the journey," said Feist. "This team and this city are special, and I'm proud to keep representing the Current as we build toward what's next. Let's go, KC Baby!"

The Cincinnati, Ohio native originally signed a two-year contract with the Current in January 2024, arriving in Kansas City as a free agent from the Washington Spirit. She played five seasons with the Spirit after being drafted No. 17 overall in the 2019 NWSL Draft, making 53 appearances across all competitions while recording three goals and three assists.







