Bay FC Names Stacy Johns as Chief Executive Officer

Published on February 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today Stacy Johns will join as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and oversee all business operations for the Club. Johns will join Bay FC from Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) where she currently serves as Chief Business Officer (CBO). She will begin her role on Monday, March 2 reporting to Bay FC Co-Chair and Sixth Street Co-Founding Partner and CEO Alan Waxman. Russell Wolff, the Interim President of Bay FC, will work to facilitate the transition.

"While Stacy's track record of driving commercial growth and operational excellence is undeniably impressive, what sets her apart is her ability to lead teams and her deep-rooted commitment to the values that define Bay FC," said Waxman. "As we've said from the beginning of the club, success for us is always going to be measured by the strength of our culture and how we harness the power of our community to raise the bar for professional women's sports. Under Stacy's leadership, we will continue to build a world-class organization that both wins on the pitch and makes people proud to be a part of Bay FC."

Johns brings extensive leadership experience across Major League Soccer (MLS) and the National Football League (NFL). As Chief Business Officer for LAFC and BMO Stadium, she helped deliver several industry defining firsts including the largest naming rights deal in MLS history and the league's first billion-dollar club valuation. Under her leadership, BMO Stadium became a globally recognized entertainment destination, surpassing 1 million tickets sold for three consecutive years, earning recognition from Pollstar and Billboard as a top global touring venue.

"Bay FC was built on disruption, ambition and winning. As a leader who embraces pushing boundaries, driving firsts and pursuing excellence, I'm honored to have the opportunity to step into the role of CEO to help drive the club towards its ambitions," said Johns. "This is an unprecedented moment across women's sports and as momentum builds, Bay FC is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change and create a long-lasting legacy. I'm looking forward to getting started and working alongside our players, staff, supporters, fans, and partners to continue to build a world-class organization and a connected community with a winning culture on and off the pitch."

In addition to her U.S. based leadership, Johns served as President of the Board of Directors for Grasshopper Club Zurich following LAFC's 2024 acquisition. She also played a key role in the Red & Gold Football joint venture with FC Bayern Munich, focused on international player development, and served as a Board Member for the European Football Clubs (EFC), recognized by UEFA and FIFA as the sole independent body representing European clubs.

Johns will partner closely with Bay Collective CEO Kay Cossington, who leads the strategic sporting efforts for Bay FC, to bring their collective extensive experience across business and football to Bay FC.

"Stacy is leader who sees not just where women's football is today, but where it can and should go," said Cossington. "She brings the imagination, conviction, and strategic depth and together I am confident that we can build something transformational at Bay FC on the pitch, in the community and on the global stage. We're thrilled to welcome her as CEO and excited for what's ahead."

Prior to LAFC, the Indiana native spent 16 years with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, where she held senior leadership roles in finance, including six years as Vice President of Finance and Human Resources. During her tenure, she helped form and oversee the club's business and data strategy group, supporting long-term growth and decision-making. She began her career as a CPA with Ernst & Young and Eli Lilly.

"Stacy brings deep experience in the sports industry and a proven track record of building successful organizations," said Sheryl Sandberg, founder of Lean In and Bay FC board member. "She understands how to grow a brand and lead a high-performing team in a competitive market. We're confident her leadership will position Bay FC for long-term success and help move the entire women's sports ecosystem forward."

Johns is deeply committed to advancing equity in sports and beyond through mentorship, accessibility, and community-focused leadership. Individually, she has been recognized as a Women In Sports Events (WISE) Woman of Inspiration and a Sports Business Journal Game Changer.

Under her leadership, LAFC and BMO Stadium have been recognized for building a globally distinctive brand and for making meaningful community impact. Club honors include the Globe Soccer Awards Best Club Branding Award and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year recognition, as well as multiple awards reflecting leadership in equity and inclusion, including the U.S. Soccer Federation Kevin Payne Community Impact Award, the National Hispanic Media Coalition Community Impact Award, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles "Dream Builder" recognition, and the Violet Visionary Award from the Latino Equality Alliance.

Bay FC kicks off their third season in the National Women's Soccer League on Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. at PayPal Park. Bay FC fans can gear up for the club's 2026 season today and secure their spot at every home match with a season ticket membership, available at BayFC.com/tickets. Fans can also follow @wearebayfc on social channels for the latest club news and more exciting announcements to come throughout the offseason.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.