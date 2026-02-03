Denver Summit FC Surpasses 40,000 Tickets Sold for the Kickoff

Published on February 3, 2026

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC has surpassed 40,000 tickets sold for The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT live on CBS, marking a historic moment for professional soccer in Colorado.

Tickets for The Kickoff remain available at DenverSummitFC.com, though inventory is limited in several sections as the club approaches what could become a record-setting crowd for its Denver debut.

"Denver is showing the world what's possible when a community rallies behind women's sports," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "Surpassing 40,000 tickets sold is a reflection of the passion in this city and the belief in what we are building together. The Kickoff will be more than our first match. It will be a defining moment for Colorado and for the future of the NWSL."

Summit FC will open its first NWSL campaign on Saturday, March 14, traveling to face Bay FC in the club's debut match live on ION, Denver7/The Spot Denver 3. Two weeks later, Denver will host The Kickoff, the club's inaugural home match, on Saturday, March 28 against Washington Spirit at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning at Noon MT live on CBS.

Empower Field at Mile High is one Colorado's premier sports venues and will host the historic event. With a capacity exceeding 70,000, the stadium provides a unique stage for Denver Summit FC's first home match and the beginning of a new era for professional women's soccer across the Front Range.

As the club prepares for its inaugural 2026 NWSL season, The Kickoff represents both a celebration and a statement: Denver is ready to lead the next chapter of women's sports.







