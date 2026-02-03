Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone Honored as One of ADWEEK's Most Powerful Women in Sports

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit CEO Kim Stone has been named one of ADWEEK's Most Powerful Women in Sports, the publication announced today. This year's decorated list features 35 game-changing executives, athletes, agents and media members in the sports industry.

"This honor is a reflection of the incredible work happening across the entire Spirit organization from Michele Kang's visionary leadership to our world-class players and dedicated staff," said Stone. "Our fans have been essential to this success. Their passion creates something special at Audi Field and fuels our momentum. Together, we're reshaping what's possible for professional women's soccer, and we're just getting started."

Under her leadership, the Spirit has delivered NWSL-leading business results in Stone's first two years. The Spirit has seen steady attendance growth in her tenure as the team reached an average of over 15,000 fans per match in 2025, making it the fourth professional women's club in the world to achieve that mark. Behind Stone's sophisticated business approach, the Spirit is boasting a projected 60 percent year-over-year growth in revenue in 2026 while also overseeing a substantial rise in corporate partnership deals, with 12 new partners joining the past year.

Embarking on her third season with the Spirit, Stone aims to continue building upon the club's impressive growth alongside majority owner Michele Kang. With the team's recent re-signing of global superstar Trinity Rodman, the Spirit is poised to continue competing for trophies both in the NWSL and internationally while creating innovative opportunities to monetize that momentum.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts the Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







