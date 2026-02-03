NC Courage Announce Preseason Roster
Published on February 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced the preseason roster ahead of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season. Twenty-five players are under contract, with four non-roster invitees also joining the team for preseason.
Two contracted players are not yet in the market. Felicitas Rauch is finalizing the process to obtain a Green Card, after which she will not require an international spot. Evelyn Ijeh, who was acquired by the Courage on permanent transfer from AC Milan, will join the team upon receipt of her P-1 visa. Olivia Wingate remains on the Season-Ending Injury list as she continues recovery from a lower-body injury.
The Courage may continue to add to the roster during the primary transfer window, which remains open until March 16. The season kicks off on March 14, when the Courage host Racing Louisville FC at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium.
The Courage preseason roster is below. Listed by position, then sorted alphabetically:
Goalkeepers (4): Erin McKinney (NRI), Molly Pritchard, Kailen Sheridan, Madi White
Defenders (10): Maycee Bell, Cameron Brooks, Natalie Jacobs, Brooke Miller (NRI), Katana Norman (NRI), Felicitas Rauch (NYA), Sydney Schmidt, Natalia Staude, Ryan Williams, Ivy Younce (NRI)
Midfielders (7): Riley Jackson, Shinomi Koyama (INT), Manaka Matsukubo (INT), Oli Peña, Ashley Sanchez, Dani Weatherholt, Carly Wickenheiser
Forwards (8): Hannah Betfort, Evelyn Ijeh (INT, NYA), Payton Linnehan, Chioma Okafor (INT), Ally Schlegel, Lauryn Thompson, Cortnee Vine (INT), Olivia Wingate (SEI)
NYA: Not Yet Arrived
INT: International Spot
SEI: Season-Ending Injury
