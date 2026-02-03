Bay FC 2026 Season Single Match Tickets Now On-Sale

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC announced today that individual tickets for the 2026 regular season are now available. Single match tickets give fans the flexibility to choose the games that best fit their schedule, whether they are local or visiting the Bay Area for the first time. From premium hospitality seating closest to the pitch to the electric, immersive supporter section, fans can choose how they want to experience Bay FC on matchday. Single match tickets start at $18 for the Home Opener on March 14 and are available for all home matches throughout the season at bayfc.com/tickets. Fans interested in premium suite experiences can learn more at bayfc.com/tickets/premium-seating.

The club will open its third NWSL campaign with back-to-back home matches at PayPal Park, hosting expansion side Denver Summit FC at the club's Home Opener presented by Sutter Health Saturday, March 14 at 3:30 p.m. PT, before welcoming in-state rival Angel City FC to the Bay Area Saturday, March 21. For the first time, the NWSL schedule features 30 matches for each club with expansion sides Denver Summit FC and Boston Legacy FC beginning play as the league's 15th and 16th teams, giving fans two more opportunities to cheer on Bay FC at PayPal Park. Fans interested in experiencing Bay FC's supporter section with the club's four official groups, including two new additions this season, Bay Imperio and Pier 75, can purchase tickets in South Supporter Sections.

This season, Bay FC will celebrate several special occasions to highlight its fans throughout the Bay Area and the region's diversity and unparalleled community. The club will celebrate Women's Empowerment March 21, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage May 10, Pride on May 24, Black Heritage Aug. 23, Latino Heritage Sept. 27, and Fan Appreciation Nov. 1. Fans can explore Bay FC's theme nights, stay up to date on upcoming announcements at bayfc.com/schedule/promotions/, and watch recap videos on the club's official youtube.com/@WeAreBayFC channel. Additional match details and giveaway promotions will be announced at a later date.

Fans interested in a selection of key matches have a variety of options and can buy mini plans starting as low as $53, which include the most anticipated contests from the 2026 match schedule, such as an April 5 showdown with 2025 finalist Washington Spirit, a midweek clash against reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC on Wednesday, July 29, and the club's Decision Day match with San Diego Wave FC on Nov. 1. Additional details on available packages can be found at bayfc.com/tickets/mini-plan/. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 campaign remain on sale at bayfc.com/tickets/season-tickets/.







