Gotham FC Loans Ademiluyi to Ipswich Town FC
Published on February 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has loaned forward Princess Ademiluyi to Women's Super League 2 side Ipswich Town FC through the 2026 calendar year, the club announced Tuesday.
Ademiluyi, 19, returns to England after joining Gotham in September following a transfer from West Ham United.
After signing with Gotham, Ademiluyi immediately joined Gainbridge Super League side Fort Lauderdale United FC on loan. She made 10 appearances, including four starts, before being recalled by Gotham ahead of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup.
Ademiluyi is under contract with Gotham through the 2029 season.
