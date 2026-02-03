Chicago Stars FC Acquires Defender Aaliyah Farmer

Published on February 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today acquired Mexican international, Aaliyah Farmer, from Tigres UANL Femenil. Subsequently, the club signed the California native, who will not occupy an international roster spot, to a three-year contract to keep the defender in Chicago through the 2028 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Chicago Stars," said Farmer. "It's an honor to be part of such a strong club that's building something special, and I'm excited for what's ahead. I'm grateful for the opportunity to compete, grow and play with some incredibly talented players. I'm excited to give everything I have for this team and can't wait to get started."

"Aaliyah has a unique defensive prowess, strong aerial ability and the versatility to contribute in multiple defensive roles, which we're excited to add to our group," said Chicago Stars FC general manager, Richard Feuz. "Her promising career is just getting started. We look forward to having Chicago be part of it."

A breakout year for Farmer in 2025 saw her first professional contract with Tigres begin in January 2025 and her first international call-up with the Mexican Women's National Team in February 2025. Farmer has quickly become a regular for Mexico, appearing in all eight matches since making her debut May 30, 2025, and opening her national team account by scoring the lone goal in Mexico's 1-0 win over New Zealand October 23, 2025.

Farmer's time at Tigres began with nine regular-season appearances and two playoff appearances before the Mexican side closed the 2024-2025 season. With Tigres featuring in the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup during the offseason, Farmer faced off with NWSL clubs for the first time and scored her first professional goal against Portland Thorns FC. In the Apertura window of the 2025-2026 season, the California native started in 14 of her 15 regular-season appearances and scored two goals, playing a key role in Tigres' defense as they came up victorious with the 2025 Apertura title. Before departing Tigres, Farmer saw the pitch twice and scored a goal in the first matches of the club's 2026 Clausura campaign.

Prior to starting her professional career, Farmer was a standout at USC, appearing in all 80 matches the Trojans played between 2021-2024. She finished her time at USC in stellar fashion, playing a pivotal role at both ends of the pitch as the Trojans earned their best winning percentage in program history and became a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

Farmer will join Chicago Stars FC on the club's first-ever international preseason training trip, presented by Gallagher, ahead of the 2026 NWSL regular season. The Chicago Stars kick off the season on the road March 15 against Angel City FC. The club returns to Chicago the following week to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current.







