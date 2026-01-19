Chicago Stars FC Signs Midfielder Emma Egizii

Published on January 19, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Stars have signed midfielder, Emma Egizii, the club announced today. The former UCLA Bruin and 2022 NCAA Champion joins the Stars on a three-year contract running through the 2028 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"I'm so excited to start my career in Chicago! I'm grateful to be in a city with such an amazing culture," said Egizii. "I'm eager for the direction the team is headed and glad I can be a part of it. Can't wait to get started!"

"We are very excited to welcome Emma to the Chicago Stars," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz. "Her ability on the ball and nose for goal will reinforce our midfield play and provide another option in the attack."

Egizii signs her first professional contract after a successful five-year career at UCLA, finishing her time as a Bruin as a National Champion with 11 goals and seven assists across 50 matches played. As a redshirt senior, the midfielder had a breakout season, leading the team with six assists and tying for the most points (18) after scoring six goals. In her 20 matches and 1,356 minutes played in 2025, she recorded 51 shots and scored a match-winning goal against Oregon. The season earned her third-team United Soccer Coaches All-America, United Soccer Coaches All-North Region and All-Big Ten honors. Internationally, Egizii also has experience with the United States at the U-14 through U-19 levels.

Egizii will join the Chicago Stars in 2026 at their new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium in Evanston, Illinois.







