Chicago Stars FC's Mackenzie Wood Activated from 45-Day Injury List

Published on January 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood has been removed from the 45-day injury list and placed on the club's active roster.

Wood began her time with the Chicago Stars in 2023 and was loaned for the season to French side, Stade de Reims Féminines. Rejoining the Stars in 2024, Wood debuted in National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) May 12, 2024, recording three regular-season appearances and tallying eight saves for the season. Most recently, Wood made one appearance in the 2025 Teal Rising Cup during the NWSL midseason break, notching 5 saves while allowing just one goal.

Wood will join Chicago Stars FC on the club's first-ever international preseason training trip ahead of the 2026 NWSL regular season. The Chicago Stars kick off the season on the road March 15 against Angel City FC. The club returns to Chicago the following week to play their home opener at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium Sunday, March 22, at 1 p.m. CT against the Kansas City Current. Tickets for all Chicago Stars home matches, including Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single-match tickets, are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







