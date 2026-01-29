Angel City FC Loans Forward Maithe Lopez to Vancouver Rise FC

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that Colombian forward Maithé López will be loaned to Vancouver Rise FC in the Northern Super League for the 2026 season. The loan will begin February 1 and end December 31. Lopez will return to ACFC after the conclusion of the current U-20 South American Championship with Colombia. López, who occupies an international roster spot for ACFC, was acquired by the club on Feb. 21, 2025.

Prior to her 2026 loan, Lopez returned from a seven-month loan with Gainbridge Super League Team Lexington SC, where she logged 391 minutes across seven appearances, starting in six matches.

The 19-year-old striker made her professional debut with Real Santander in Colombia's Liga Femenina on June 8, 2024, against Deportivo Pereira, where she scored her first career goal in the 37th minute. Later that year, she helped the Colombia U-20 Women's National Team reach the quarterfinals of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, recording one assist in 232 minutes played across five matches.

Originally from Bucaramanga, Colombia, López has represented her country in both the U-17 and U-20 South American Championships, as well as the 2024 U-20 Sud Ladies Cup. Most recently, she was called up to the Colombia Senior Women's National Team camp.







