Angel City Football Club 2026 Regular Season Schedule Released by NWSL

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today released the league's 2026 regular season schedule, which includes 30 matches for Angel City Football Club (ACFC). ACFC will host its season opener at BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, at 4:00 p.m. PT against Chicago Stars FC, streaming live on Victory+.

Angel City FC will travel to San Jose for their second regular-season match on Saturday, March 21, to face NorCal rival Bay FC, before hosting Bay in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24. ACFC will also take on SoCal rival San Diego Wave FC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, May 9, followed by a road matchup at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, July 11.

The 2026 season welcomes expansion sides Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC. ACFC will play Boston Legacy FC on the road on Monday, August 31 and again in LA to close the regular season on Sunday, November 1. The club will also face Denver on Friday, September 11 before traveling to the Mile High City for a rematch on Saturday, October 17.

Other highlights include the club's two games against the reigning NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC, taking place at home on Sunday, August 23 and on the road on Sunday, October 4.

ACFC matches will be distributed across the following partner platforms:

Seven ACFC matches will be featured on Sunday evenings, streaming on Victory +, the first being the home opener against Chicago Stars FC at BMO Stadium.

Three matches will be featured on Friday nights on Prime Video.

On Saturdays, 11 ACFC matches will be streamed on ION.

Two ACFC matches will air on CBS Sports Network, which streams live on Paramount+.

ESPN will air three ACFC matches, and ESPN2 will air one match, with the final match of the season streaming on ESPN+, where ACFC will face the new expansion team, Boston Legacy FC.

2026 Season Tickets are now on sale. Season Tickets start at just $22 per match. For more information on season tickets and other ACFC ticketing products, click HERE.

Date Opponent Pacific Time Kick Stadium Network

Sunday, Mar 15 CHI 4:00 PM BMO Stadium Victory+

Saturday, Mar 21 BAY 5:45 PM PayPal Park ION

Friday, Mar 27 HOU 7:00 PM BMO Stadium Prime Video

Friday, Apr 3 ORL 5:00 PM Inter&Co Stadium Prime Video

Sunday, Apr 26 POR 3:00 PM BMO Stadium ESPN2

Saturday, May 2 UTA 5:45 PM BMO Stadium ION

Saturday, May 9 SD 5:45 PM BMO Stadium ION

Sunday, May 17 POR 3:00 PM Providence Park ESPN2

Wednesday, May 20 KC 7:00 PM BMO Stadium Victory+

Saturday, May 23 HOU 5:45 PM Shell Energy Stadium ION

Sunday, May 31 NC 4:00 PM BMO Stadium Victory+

Friday, July 3 ORL 7:00 PM BMO Stadium Prime Video

Saturday, July 11 SD 5:45 PM Snapdragon Stadium ION

Saturday, July 18 CHI 3:30 PM Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium ION

Sunday, July 26 LOU 6:00 PM BMO Stadium ESPN

Saturday, Aug 1 KC 3:30 PM CPKC Stadium ION

Sunday, Aug 9 SEA 6:00 PM Lumen Field ESPN

Sunday, Aug 16 WAS 6:00 PM BMO Stadium ESPN

Sunday, Aug 23 NJ/NY 5:00 PM BMO Stadium Victory+

Wednesday, Aug 26 NC 5:00 PM First Horizon Stadium CBS Sports Network

Monday, Aug 31 BOS 5:00 PM Gillette Stadium CBS Sports Network

Saturday, Sept 5 LOU 3:30 PM Lynn Family Stadium ION

Friday, Sept 11 DEN 7:00 PM BMO Stadium Victory+

Wednesday, Sept 16 SEA 7:00 PM BMO Stadium Victory+

Sunday, Sept 20 UTA 4:00 PM America First Field Victory+

Saturday, Sept 26 WAS 3:30 PM Audi Field ION

Sunday, Oct 4 NJ/NY 9:00 AM Sports Illustrated Stadium ABC

Saturday, Oct 17 DEN 5:45 PM Centennial Stadium ION

Saturday, Oct 24 BAY 5:45 PM BMO Stadium ION

Sunday, Nov 1 BOS 2:00 PM TBD ESPN TBD







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.