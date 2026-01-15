Denver Summit FC Signs Forward Melissa Kössler

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of forward Melissa Kössler from TSG Hoffenheim, bringing an experienced international attacker to the club ahead of its inaugural NWSL campaign. Kössler is a Germany national team player with club experience in one of Europe's top leagues.

"Coming to the NWSL is an exciting step in my career," said Kössler. "It's a league with a high level of competition, and I'm looking forward to challenging myself and contributing with Denver Summit FC."

Kössler, 25, has played for TSG Hoffenheim in the Frauen-Bundesliga since 2022, making more than 50 league appearances and scoring over 20 goals for the club. Prior to Hoffenheim, she came through the youth system and senior ranks at FFC Turbine Potsdam and also spent a season playing college soccer in the United States.

Internationally, Kössler has represented Germany, earning senior caps beginning in 2023 and previously competing at youth levels. She was part of Germany's U17 European Championship-winning squad in 2017 and has played in U19 European Championship finals. Kössler has signed a multi-year contract with Denver Summit FC through the 2027 season.

"We're pleased to add Melissa's attacking ability and experience at both club and international levels," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her scoring record in the Frauen-Bundesliga and background with Germany's national teams will strengthen our roster as we prepare for our first season in the league."

Transaction: Denver Summit FC signs Melissa Kössler to multi-year contract through the 2027 season.

Name: Melissa Kössler

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Date of Birth: March 4, 2000

Hometown: Potsdam, Germany

Citizenship: Germany

Last Club: TSG Hoffenheim (Germany)

