Denver Summit FC Signs Duke Midfielder Devin Lynch

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the signing of Devin Lynch, a decorated attacking standout from Duke University, ahead of the club's inaugural 2026 NWSL season.

Lynch arrives in Denver following a productive four-year career with the Blue Devils, where she helped lead Duke to back-to-back NCAA College Cup appearances in 2024 and 2025. Over her final two collegiate seasons, Lynch recorded 13 goals and 17 assists for 43 points, emerging as one of the most consistent attacking contributors in the ACC.

During her senior season in 2025, Lynch started 20 of 22 matches, tallying six goals and seven assists for 19 points while logging 1,469 minutes. She recorded three game-winning goals against Louisville, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh, and helped guide Duke to a 17-5-1 record and another College Cup berth. Her performances earned her TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week honors, and ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Lynch posted a breakout junior campaign in 2024, producing seven goals and 10 assists for 24 points. She ranked among the ACC leaders in assists and points, recorded an eight-match streak with a goal or assist, which tied for the second-longest in program history. That season, she helped Duke capture the ACC Regular Season title and advance to the NCAA College Cup, while earning All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll honors.

"Devin is a proven winner who understands what it takes to compete at the highest level," said Curt Johnson, General Manager of Denver Summit FC. "Her ability to impact games in big moments, combined with her consistency and experience on College Cup teams, makes her an exciting addition as we continue building our inaugural roster."

Denver Summit FC sign Devin Lynch to a one-year deal through the 2026 season.

