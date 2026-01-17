NC Courage Complete Transfer of Midfielder Denise O'Sullivan to Liverpool FC

North Carolina Courage midfielder Denise O'Sullivan

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have completed a transfer of midfielder Denise O'Sullivan to Liverpool FC of the Barclays Women's Super League for an agreed-upon fee, the club announced today.

O'Sullivan departs North Carolina as the club's all-time leader in appearances, suiting up 186 times in all competitions across nine seasons and leading the Courage to an NWSL record seven league trophies, including three Shields, two Championships, and two Challenge Cups.

"It's hard to put into words what this club has truly meant to me. North Carolina will always be my home, and I'm forever grateful to the Club, my teammates, and the incredible fans who supported and believed in me every step of the way. I'm on to a new challenge now, but I'll always be a part of Courage Country. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for everything," said O'Sullivan.

"Denise has been an integral part of this club since the beginning, and she has helped define the Courage way. She's been a leader, both on and off the field, and the standard of excellence she set for herself, her teammates, and everyone at this organization will be her legacy. She will be missed, but we understand her desire to be closer to home and wish her all the best in her next chapter," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

O'Sullivan joined the Courage early in the club's inaugural season, joining the club off the waiver wire on July 28, 2017, after starting the year in Houston. Prior to the 2023 season, O'Sullivan was named the second captain in the club's history.

The Cork, Ireland native is also among the most decorated players for the Irish Women's National Team, helping them to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup appearance in 2023.

