Washington Spirit Goalkeeper Lyza Jessee Announces Retirement

Published on January 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit goalkeeper Lyza Jessee has retired from the NWSL after three professional seasons in DC, she announced today.

"I want to sincerely thank the club and fans for their support throughout my career," said Jessee. "I am so grateful for my time with the Spirit, DC will always feel like home."

Jessee began her professional career when she was selected by the Spirit with the 28th overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft. Jessee made her NWSL debut in the Spirit's 2024 season opener against Seattle, subbing on in relief of starting goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury late in the match.

"Lyza will always be part of the Spirit family and we're grateful for the three great seasons she spent with us," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "We look forward to cheering her on in this next chapter."

Prior to her time with the Spirit, Jessee played four standout seasons at Gonzaga, appearing in 62 matches and maintaining a goals against average (GAA) of 0.87. The goalkeeper also made 182 saves in her collegiate career, stopping almost 80 percent of shots on target. In her senior season, Jessee posted her career best GAA (0.72) en route to earning West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.