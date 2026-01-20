Washington Spirit Announces Updates to Roster Loans
Published on January 20, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit announced updates to the club's roster loans today. Forward Tamara Bolt will return to the Spirit for preseason later this month following her 2025 loan with Dallas Trinity FC of the Gainbridge Super League. Midfielder Heather Stainbrook will spend the 2026 calendar year on loan with Dallas.
"Tamara has shown impressive growth in her game while out on loan and we're thrilled to have her join us for preseason," said General Manager Nathan Minion. "We will miss having Heather with us in DC this season but are excited to watch her continue to grow as a player with Dallas."
Bolt makes her return to DC after spending the 2025 calendar year with Dallas Trinity FC. The forward tallied almost 1,000 minutes of playing time with Dallas last year, appearing in 15 matches and recording a goal and an assist. Bolt spent part of 2025 preseason with the Spirit before going out on loan.
Stainbrook spent the past two seasons with the Spirit after an impressive college career at Utah Valley University. Across her two years with the club, the midfielder appeared in 31 total matches and tallied two goals. With over 1,500 minutes of playing time, Stainbrook played a key role in helping the Spirit make back-to-back NWSL Championship appearances.
The Spirit will look to build on the side's second consecutive NWSL Championship appearance in 2026. The team will kick off the regular season at home on Friday, March 13 when it hosts Portland Thorns FC in a rematch of last season's thrilling home semifinal. Information on 2026 season ticket memberships is available HERE.
