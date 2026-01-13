Washington Spirit Signs Canadian Defender Élisabeth Tsé

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has signed Canadian defender Élisabeth Tsé to a three-year contract with a 2029 team option, the club announced today. As part of the move, the Spirit will pay a transfer fee to Tsé's former club Le Havre of France's Première Ligue.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to join Washington Spirit," said Tsé. "What attracted me to the Spirit was the clear vision from the club and from coach Adrián from the very beginning. I believe this team has a strong culture of hard work and high standards, and for a player like me, it's exciting to be in an environment that pushes me to grow at the highest level. I am very excited for this next chapter, and I can't wait to play at Audi Field!"

Currently in her third season with Le Havre, Tsé has appeared in nearly 50 total matches for the Normandy-based club across league and Coupe de France Féminine play. On the international stage, the defender has competed at the youth national team level for her native Canada. Tsé appeared in two matches for Canada at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

"Élisabeth is an important addition to our team as we continue to build out our roster for the 2026 season." said General Manager Nathan Minion. "Her experience in France's top league will help her make a quick transition into our league this preseason ahead of March's kickoff."

Originally from Québec City, Tsé played one season of college soccer in the United States before turning pro. The defender attended SMU in Dallas, Texas for a year, totaling over 1,600 minutes of action over 19 matches and tallying two goals and three assists. For her performance, Tsé was named an All-American Athletic Conference Second Team and All-Rookie Team member.

The Spirit will look to build on the side's two consecutive NWSL Championship appearances in 2026. The team will begin preseason later this month before kicking off the regular season in mid-March.







