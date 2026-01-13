Orlando Pride Name Caitlin Carducci VP of Soccer Operations & General Manager

Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has named Caitlin Carducci as its new VP of Soccer Operations & General Manager, bringing more than a decade of experience across U.S. Soccer and the NWSL. She joins the Club after helping build the squad that captured the 2025 NWSL Shield in record fashion and the 2024 NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

"Caitlin is a proven leader whose experience across every level of women's soccer and history of building championship-caliber rosters set her apart," said Mark Wilf, Orlando Pride Owner & Chairman. "She emerged as the clear choice in our search with her deep expertise, strong reputation and a vision that aligns with our culture. Caitlin is the ideal person to elevate the strong foundation we have established and position the Pride for sustained success."

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to take on this role and help elevate the strong foundation that the Club's players, staff and supporters have already created," said Carducci. "The chance to work with the Wilf Family, whose leadership and investment reflect their commitment to a world-class organization, along with a championship-level roster and technical staff, made this an easy decision. I'm eager to begin this next chapter, strengthen the inclusive and ambitious culture that defines this club and help push the Pride toward new heights."

Carducci arrives in Orlando after spending two seasons with the Kansas City Current, where she most recently served as the club's general manager. She initially joined the Current in November 2023 as director of soccer operations and was named interim general manager in May of 2024 before taking on the role on a permanent basis later that year. During her time as general manager, the club made several key signings that contributed to a record 2025 season, which saw the Current set new league records for wins (21), points (65) and shutouts (16) en route to becoming the fastest club to win the NWSL Shield in league history. Among the players Carducci helped acquire were goalkeeper Lorena-who set a new NWSL single-season record with 14 shutouts in 2025-along with 2024 U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year Ally Sentnor. She also helped secure the renewals of two-time NWSL MVP and two-time NWSL Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga, four-time NWSL Shield winner Debinha, NWSL Best XI midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta and USWNT forward Michelle Cooper, among others.

A native of central Ohio, Carducci played collegiately at Ashland University and later served as an assistant coach at Ohio Northern University while completing her law degree. She began her professional career at Xavier University as a compliance officer before moving to U.S. Soccer as the Manager of Member Programs. In that role, Carducci oversaw all professional player registration and FIFA compliance, as well as being the main point of contact for all organization members, such as state associations and professional leagues.

After five years at U.S. Soccer, Carducci joined the NWSL as Director of Player Affairs, helping develop programs and regulations that have led to the unprecedented growth for the league and its influx of talent from across the globe. In 2022, Carducci returned to U.S. Soccer as Vice President of Member Programs and Stakeholder Engagement, overseeing the Friends and Family program for both the 2022 Men's and 2023 Women's FIFA World Cups, among her responsibilities.

