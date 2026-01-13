Angel City FC and Forward Riley Tiernan Agree to Contract Extension

Published on January 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced today that the club has extended forward Riley Tiernan's contract through the 2028 season following her rookie campaign and NWSL Rookie of the Year and US Soccer Young Player of the Year nominations.

"I am so beyond excited to be staying in LA!," said Tiernan. "I cannot express how thankful I am for the warm welcome I received from everyone as a rookie. I am so grateful to continue to learn, grow, and improve as a player here at this amazing club. Not only that, but getting to do it in front of the most incredible and supportive fans of all time. I know we all want that championship soon and of course the Jersey in me has to throw this quote in there....hungry dogs run faster!."

"Riley had a fantastic start to her professional career in 2025, and we are so thrilled that she has extended her contract with Angel City," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "We believe this is just the beginning for Riley and I'm excited for Alex and our technical staff to continue supporting and challenging Riley to new heights."

Tiernan entered the league ahead of the 2025 season as a non-roster invitee and earned a roster spot following a strong preseason, including a goal at the Coachella Valley Invitational in February. She went on to deliver one of the league's most productive rookie seasons of the year.

She started all 26 league matches and logged 2,206 minutes, recording eight goals and one assist. She scored her first NWSL goal on March 30 at BMO Stadium against Seattle Reign FC, converting the match-winner in Angel City's first victory of the season. Tiernan finished the year as the league's top-scoring rookie, ranking second all-time among NWSL rookies, and setting a new Angel City single-season scoring record.

At the international level, Tiernan has earned multiple youth national team call-ups. She was most recently named to the United States U-23 Women's National Team for two international friendlies in November 2025 following her standout rookie season. Tiernan made her U-23 debut in May 2025, appearing in a 2-1 win over Germany. She was also previously called up to the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team in May 2022 for international friendlies against Costa Rica.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.