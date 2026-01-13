Denver Summit FC Announces Early Season Matches at Dick's Sporting Goods Park

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC will play NWSL matches across three (3) venues for the club's inaugural 2026 season, the club announced today. Summit FC will host The Kickoff, the club's inaugural match at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, March 28 at Noon MT. Following The Kickoff, the club will play matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park before moving into the Centennial Stadium in the summer of 2026. Finalized match dates, kick times, and locations will be confirmed when the NWSL schedule is announced on Thursday, Jan. 15.

"While we are making tremendous progress on our new stadium in Centennial, we are taking a little extra time to ensure the venue serves our players, fans and community," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "In the meantime, we are incredibly grateful and excited to host our matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. We couldn't ask for a better temporary home than the premier facilities of the Colorado Rapids."

DICK'S Sporting Good's Park is home to the Colorado Rapids and has hosted a number of U.S. Men's and Women's National Team fixtures. Based in Commerce City, Colo., Summit FC will play select early season NWSL fixtures in the spring while construction is being finalized on the club's Centennial Stadium.

The Centennial Stadium, in partnership with the City of Centennial and the Cherry Creek School District (CCSD), will provide a 12,000-seat purpose-built, temporary stadium for Denver Summit FC to play in for the 2026 and 2027 NWSL seasons.

On Monday, Dec. 22, Summit FC received approval from Denver City Council to move forward with the Santa Fe Yards stadium project. Earlier in December, Summit FC and West East Neighborhoods United (WENU) announced a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) around the project. The CBA will bring over $7M in benefits to the surrounding community over the next 10 years. The Denver Summit - WENU CBA focuses on social equity, sustainability, transportation, business and labor, and art, history, and culture.

